Feeling The Heat

Thankfully, Congressman Peter DeFazio recently co-signed onto the Green New Deal, despite stating in November of 2018: “The idea that in five or ten years we’re not going to consume any more fossil fuels is technologically impossible… an unrealistic goal.”

Statements like this are why a Green New Deal had to be drafted and must be implemented.

The congressman can no longer take fossil fuel contributions like he did between 2003 and 2016, and he can’t ignore, since being elected in 1986 when atmospheric carbon dioxide levels were at 345 ppm, that burning of fossil fuels are contributing to global warming.

Governmental business as usual has allowed subsidizing the fossil fuel industry for the last hundred years, has led to climate tipping points and negative feedback loops such as current uncontrolled release of methane hydrates, loss of 255 billion metric tons of Greenland ice per year between 2003 and 2016, fires in Siberia and the Amazon, the four warmest years on record occurring since 2014, and a rise of carbon dioxide to 412 ppm.

The safe limit confirmed by scientists for humans to exist comfortably is 350 ppm.

It’s a climate emergency, congressman. Don’t you feel the heat?

Jim Neu

Eugene