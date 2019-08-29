Poor Learning Curve

Last week I wrote a letter to the school board to express my displeasure with the reinstatement of Jim Torrey. I received back a form letter from Anne Marie Levis thanking me for my concern.

That letter included these two sentences: “We are thinking about what we are hearing and carefully processing the information that is being presented to us on this issue. We are all hopeful that what we are learning through this experience will lead to new possibilities and insight into the ways we serve our community.”

I wrote back saying, “So happy you are learning about white bias and ‘boy’s club’ thinking from this for future consideration. No offense, but you should have known it already. So happy to be a victim of your learning curve.”

Walker T Ryan

Junction City