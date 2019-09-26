No More Corporate Wars

We should not let the liars in Washington and the corporate news media sucker us into another war in the Middle East.

Remember the “weapons of mass destruction” that were supposed to be in Iraq? Those of us who are older remember the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution that gave president Lyndon Johnson a blank check to escalate the war in Vietnam.

And there is nothing in this for working-class people who are paying taxes to finance these trillion-dollar wars to support the American Empire. I read a statement by a veteran who said when people tell her “thanks for your service,” she replies, “Why, are you a major corporation?”

It’s mostly the working class who fight these wars. The thanks they get is that many end up homeless on the streets with PTSD.

We desperately need people to wake up and see this for what it is.

Lynn Porter

Eugene