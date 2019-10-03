Facts vs. Ideology

When Arthur Waterbridge called for scientific evidence of climate change (Letters, 9/26), I couldn’t help think it was a setup, since widely confirmed facts — like we’ve just come through nine out of the 10 hottest years in recorded history, the Greenland ice sheet and glaciers around the world are melting, and last year was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire season ever recorded in California as well as in parts of Europe and Siberia — don’t seem to be convincing enough.

Surely, the hundreds of articles in “liberal commie rags” like The New York Times, Washington Post, Atlantic Monthly and National Geographic wouldn’t count, even though they employ professional fact checkers to catch any errors so they won’t be sued.

Books, of course, like Losing Earth, Drawdown, This Changes Everything, Falter, The End of Ice and The Uninhabitable Earth, with their copious footnotes and pages of scientific references, are mostly written by journalists, not scientists, and probably just attempts to capitalize on fear.

Maybe NASA would be credible enough, or the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or the Union of Concerned Scientists. Not likely?

Then let me refer Waterbridge to the Harvard scientist who saved us from cancer by finding the cause of the hole in the ozone layer. He gives us five years to prevent an irreversible climate crisis that will otherwise bury us all. His name is James Anderson.

Tell Mr. Waterbridge to Google him.

Jack Cooper

Eugene