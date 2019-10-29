Egan Warming Center Will Be Open Oct. 29 and 30

Egan Warming Center will activate at 8 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Lane Events Center in the Wheeler Pavilion.

St. Vincent de Paul announced that the warming center will close in the mornings at 7:30 am, and the Eugene Service Station (450 Highway 99 North) will open for day service at 7:30 am.

According to information from Egan, “Egan Warming Center’s official season starts Nov 15, but with temperatures tonight expected to drop to 24 degrees tonight, St. Vincent de Paul is working with the city of Eugene and Lane County to open one warming center at Wheeler. Other warming sites will be ready as needed on Nov. 15.”

Volunteers are needed for both nights. Volunteer can go to EganWarmingCenter.com to sign up. Click on the Wheeler Pavilion Popup to go to the schedule.

The email from Egan Warming Center concludes, “Thank you all for your dedication. It will be very cold these next two nights and we feel it necessary to provide a safe place for our guests.”

Those who wish to become Egan volunteers, the center asks you to note that upcoming training sessions are noon Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Eugene Public Library, Bascom-Tykeson room and 7 pm Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7 pm at Temple Beth Israel, 1175 E 29th Avenue in Eugene.

A press release from the city of Eugene and Lane County adds that the Wheeler Pavilion can only accommodate adults age 18 and older. Youth 18 and younger may also seek shelter at Looking Glass Station 7 (931 W 7th Ave). Call first: 541-689-3111.

Eugene and Lane County have also sent out information on where people can go to get warm in the daytime:

Eugene Public Library

Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave Hours: M-Th: 10-8, F-Su: 10-6

Bethel Branch, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd. Hours: M,W,Th,F,Sa: 10-6, Tu: 12-8, Su: Closed

Sheldon Branch, 1566 Coburg Rd. Hours: M,W,Th,F,Sa: 10-6, Tu: 12-8, Su: Closed

City of Eugene Rec Facilities

Amazon Center, 2700 Hilyard St.; M-F 9-5, closed Sa-Su.

Campbell Community Center, 155 High St.; M: 8:30-7, T-F 8:30-4:30, closed Sa-Su

Echo Hollow Pool, 1655 Echo Hollow Rd.; M,T,W, F: 5:30-8, Th: 5:30-10, Sa: closed, Su: 11-3

Hilyard Community Center, 2580 Hilyard St.; M-F: 9-5:30, closed Sa-Su

Petersen Barn, 870 Berntzen Rd.; M-F: 9-5, Sa-Su: closed

Sheldon Community Center, 2445 Willakenzie Rd.; M-F: 8:30-6, Sa-Su: closed

Sheldon Pool, 2443 Willakenzie Rd.; M-F: 5:30-8:30, Sa: 9-2, Su: closed

Eugene Mission

Open 24/7; check-in to stay overnight is by 6:30 p.m., but new guests may check-in between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. The men’s and women’s centers are both closed daily from 1-4 p.m.