Buy Your Own Paper

Letters

In the Oct. 31 letters section of the Eugene Weekly, M. Reza Behnam complains bitterly about his never ending screeds against Israel finally being rejected by The Register-Guard editorial staff. Please note, Mr. Behnam: The Register-Guard is under no obligation to publish anything and is censoring no one.

Anyone who feels slighted is welcome to lose millions trying to publish a daily print newspaper, wherein they can moan to their heart’s content about the forces aligned against them.

In other words, get real.

Robert A. Knapp

Springfield