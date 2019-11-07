Vaxxed, Too

In 2016, a media firestorm erupted when Tribeca Film Festival abruptly censored its documentary selection, Vaxxed, amid pressure from pro-pharmaceutical interests. In response to media silence on CDC whistleblower Dr. William Thompson, who admitted to fraud on a pivotal vaccine safety study, Vaxxed catapulted to notoriety and became a worldwide trending topic, opening to sold-out theater audiences nationwide, including Eugene.

Stunned by the immense volume of parents lining up outside the theaters with vaccine injury stories to share, the film’s producer Polly Tommey began to live-stream worldwide reaching millions, and a community that had once been silenced were empowered to rise up.

In Vaxxed II: The People’s Truth, Polly and the team travel over 50,000 miles in the U.S. and around the world, including Eugene and several other cities in Oregon. Interviews of parents and doctors with nothing to gain and everything to lose exposed the vaccine injury epidemic, and asked the question on every parent’s mind” “Are vaccines really as safe and effective as we’ve been told?”

You will get a chance to see many of those personal stories on the big screen for one night only next week in the Eugene-Springfield area. Warning, Vaxxed II contains images, videos and verbal stories from parents of children who were injured or killed by adverse vaccine reactions. Viewer discretion is advised.

Stacey Black

Eugene