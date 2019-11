I have been following the local “Choose Kindness” campaign with interest. Hard not to when you see yard signs all over the place in Eugene. It raises many unanswered questions for me, such as: “Would the UO Ducks be 8-1 playing Division-1 football with this campaign? How would they implement it?”

Or cops in dealing with dangerous armed criminals?

The concept seems to have many limitations for those of us not living in Utopia.

Hearne Moore

Eugene