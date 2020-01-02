Large Delusion

I’m sure John Large is simply the wonderful person your article indicates, but he’s at best a deluded fool when it comes to Donald Trump, who represents the absolute opposite of “integrity.” Large says that Donald can’t be a “liar or a cheat,” but Donald’s reputation is so bad that U.S. banks will not finance his schemes, contractors who have worked with him hate him, and he sets new records for number of lies told every single day. As for Donald being a “multi-billionaire,” that’s hardly a firmly established truth, and he may very well be withholding his taxes and fighting their legally required release to Congress all the way to the Supreme Court to prevent us from knowing the truth.

I’m afraid Large is, as I said, at best deluded, and at worst deplorable in his support of the criminal in the Oval Office.

Gary Frazier

Eugene