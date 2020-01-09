For the Trees

Thank you for the very informative article on Dec. 26 (“Pining Away”). Climate change has already affected the life of trees in Oregon with higher temperatures and dryer soils.

Bob Keefer gave us a much-needed illustration with his tree planting of Ponderosa Pines as his Douglas Firs disappeared. If you didn’t have a copy of this informative change, do stop by the Eugene Weekly office for a copy as we look for ways to save our Oregon forests.

Temperatures are rising. It’s happening here!

Ruth Duemler

Eugene