Middle Class BS

The Dec. 26 “Think Again” column by Eben Fodor is a whole lot of bullshit. Fodor is defending privileged middle-class homeowners, not working-class renters who will never be able to afford to buy a house.

It doesn’t matter what people “want,” and the “American dream” is dead. What renters need is apartments we can afford.

We cannot allow homeowners to get in the way and keep us out of “their” neighborhoods. They will have to be forced to accept increased housing density, as now required by state law.

Pay close attention to where Eugene City Council candidates stand on this issue. Elect renters, especially young ones who can’t find a place to rent in Eugene that they can afford.

Lynn Porter

Eugene