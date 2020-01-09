Calling all writers and readers: Eugene-based author J.C. Geiger is presenting Playing the Long Game: How to Keep Going No Matter What at Tsunami Books this week. This talk will help writers develop strategies on cultivating inspiration, revising and how to keep your life story moving forward.

Geiger’s first young adult novel, Wildman, was published in 2017. The book received the Kirkus Star award and was listed as one of the best YA books of 2017 by Amazon editors. The story, published through Disney-Hyperion, is about a recently graduated high school student whose car breaks down in near a small town in the middle of the woods. He decides to stick around, taking on a new identity and adventurous attitude. In addition to writing, Geiger’s wild resume includes some time in a Bolivian prison, eating the beating heart of a snake and being deported from a Full-Moon party in Thailand.

Playing the Long Game: How to Keep Going No Matter What takes place at Tsunami Books on Thursday Jan. 9 at 6:30 pm. Free for members of Willamette Writers, for all others there is a suggested donation. For more information, visit TsunamiBooks.org/Events-Calendar.