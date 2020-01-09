Think Again, Fodor

What is Eben Fodor thinking (“Think Again,” 12/26)? In the face a severe housing shortage, he tells us that we should be very afraid of potential new neighbors living in more compact housing. Remarkably, they are going to be responsible for both “chaotic and unplanned densification” and “sprawling development” at the very same time.

Fodor suggests that everyone should just follow the “American Dream” and live in a “single family home with a yard.” This is total fantasy. It’s not possible, either economically or environmentally.

The reality is that we need a lot more multifamily housing. Currently about 90 percent of Eugene’s residential area is zoned single family only. That needs to change. HB 2001 is a good start.

Bryan Shephard

Eugene