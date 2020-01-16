Get your multi-culti on this weekend, Jan. 18 and 19, when the Father Frost Winter Multicultural Festival opens its doors at the Lane County Events Center’s Wheeler Pavilion. The festival, put on by the nonprofit Art Links organization, will offer performances by 20 folk dancers from New York City along with arts and crafts and food from around the world, with a special emphasis on Eastern Europe and Western and Central Asia. You can learn how to play Taiko drums or dance Indian Bhangra, watch theatrical performances and create crafts from worldwide cultures.

Father Frost Winter Multicultural Festival is 10 am to 10 pm Saturday, Jan. 18, and 10 am to 8 pm Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Lane County Events Center. Tickets are $7, $3 for children. See Facebook.com/OregonArtLinks for details.