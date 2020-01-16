This weekend, support women’s rights around the world by attending the annual Women’s March in Eugene. The march begins on Saturday the Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse on the corner of 8th Ave., and Mill Street, aka the federal courthouse. The movement is pioneered by Women’s March Global, and the theme of this year’s gathering is “March for our Human Rights.” This theme revolves around bodily autonomy, which is the right for women to control decisions regarding their own bodies. The idea came from pushback seen this year against women’s reproductive rights around the world. In response, more than 30 marches will take place across 20 countries.

The Women’s March started in 2016 when Donald Trump was elected president. The Women’s March in Washington D.C. has inspired others all over the world. During its first year, people of all genders showed up to march in support of reproductive rights, civil rights, environmental justice and equal pay. Eugene has participated each year since, bringing in people of all ages from every part of the community to join the cause.

The march is noon to 3 pm Saturday Jan. 18, at the federal courthouse. FREE.