Scared Of Smart Meters 

EWEB will be installing smart meters in my neighborhood in the next four weeks. If you’re an EWEB customer and wish to opt-out, now is the time.

According to authorities — government and corporate-funded scientists — cell phones, Wi-Fi, smart meters and 5G are perfectly safe. No one will be harmed by them. But aren’t these the same words of reassurance that soothed consumers of the past? Lead paint, DDT, asbestos, lead pipes, radium-painted watch dials, smoking during pregnancy — are these things still considered safe?

Brian Bender

Eugene