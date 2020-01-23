Some Eugene Weekly readers may not be aware of KEPW Community Radio, the newest non-commercial radio station in town broadcasting 24/7 at 97.3FM and streaming at kepw.org. In 2017, more than $15,000 was raised from mainly small local donors to buy the necessary equipment and licenses for KEPW to begin broadcasting.

Now, with more than 40 locally produced music and talk shows as well as national favorites like Amy Goodman’s Democracy Now and David Barsamian’s Alternative Radio, KEPW is serving as a unique and vital community resource for independent news, views, arts and culture in Eugene, Springfield and surrounding communities. It’s providing a public forum for diverse voices including nonprofits and marginalized minorities who otherwise would be unheard.

We provide free training to community members so they can air issues targeting social injustice. Seniors, women, children, teenagers, people of color and homeless produce a wide variety of humanity enhancing programs. We’re a tool for organizers to more easily inform marginalized groups about their rights and current issues affecting them.

Thanks to tax-deductible donations and thousands of volunteer hours, Eugene PeaceWorks, its nonprofit 501c3 fiscal sponsor, is able to keep KEPW on the air. To volunteer or donate via credit card, go to KEPW.org. Or mail your check today made out to EPW to P.O. Box 11182, Eugene 97440.

Support KEPW, a local independent media resource with something for everyone and where we believe everyone makes a difference.

David Zupan

Eugene PeaceWorks/KEPW 97.3 FM Community Radio