There was a time when neither program had much success on the court (remember Paul Westhead, Duck fans?), and they played in front of sparse crowds. Those days seem now like a distant memory for the University of Oregon and Oregon State women’s basketball programs. Both programs are now loaded, nationally ranked and play to packed houses. Each has reached the Final Four in recent years, and both teams have standout players this season. OSU (16-2 on the season and ranked No. 7 in the nation) has Destiny Slocum, Taylor Jones and Mikayla Pivec. The Ducks (15-2 on the season and ranked No. 4 in the nation) counter with Ruthy Hebard, Satou Sabally and, of course, the great Sabrina Ionescu. Both teams will clash in home-and-home games this weekend, a treat for all basketball fans. Buckle up, Beaver and Duck fans, because this should be great.

The Oregon State University women’s basketball team visits Matthew Knight Arena to take on Oregon at 7 pm, Jan. 24 (Pac-12 Network). The Ducks travel I-5 on Sunday, Jan. 26 for the 1 pm rematch against the Beavers at Gill Coliseum (ESPNU)