EW’s Takeout and Delivery Directory

When the novel coronavirus hit Lane County, it hit local restaurants — and it hit them hard. Layoffs and closed doors ensued after Gov. Kate Brown announced that bars and restaurants had to go takeout only and gatherings were limited to 25 people or fewer.

But Lane County businesses are still serving the community. Below is a list of local restaurants and distilleries, as well as other endeavors that have takeout or delivery operations going at this time. To submit your local business go to EugeneWeekly.com/take-out-and-delivery-providers and add it to our list.

Restaurants

Ambrosia (takeout & delivery), 174 E. Broadway, 541-342-4141, 4:30 to 8 pm Wednesday through Sunday, closed Monday & Tuesday.

B2 Bar & Grill, 2794 Shadowview, 541-505-8909. Lunches & dinners, B2BarandGrill.com.

Café Yumm!, (three locations) 1801 Willamette Street (541-686-9866), 730 E. Broadway (541-344-9866) & 130 Oakway Center (541-465-9866) daily. CafeyYumm.com.

Cornbread Cafe, vegan comfort food, 541-650-6672, 11 am to 9 pm Tuesday to Saturday in Springfield.

El Rancho Meat Market & Taqueria, 632 Blair Blvd, 541-653-8533, 9 am to 8 pm daily.

Fisherman’s Market (takeout & delivery), 830 W. 7th Avenue, 541-484-2722, open 11 am to 7 pm daily. EugeneFishMarket.com.

Giant Burger 3760 Main Street, Springfield, use drive-up window off of 38th Street, 541-747-3399, open 11:30 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday. Find on Facebook.

Hot Mama’s Wings, 420 W. 13th Avenue, 541-653-9999, 11 am to 9 pm daily. HotMamasWings.com.

Izakaya Meiji Company (a curry pop-up), 541-505-8804, IzakayaMeijiCompany.square.site.

Jasper’s Tavern 416 Main Street, Springfield, 11:30 am to 2 pm and 5:30 to 7:30pm Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday; 11:30 am to 2 pm and 5:30 to 8 pm Friday and Saturday JaspersTavern.com.

Kiva Grocery Store (takeout), 125 W. 11th Avenue, 541-342-8666, 8 am to 8 pm Monday through Friday, 9 am to 8 pm Saturday & Sunday (delivery is 11 am to 7 pm, $3-10).

Kung Fu Bistro, Sichuan Chinese food, 2560 Willamette Street, 541-968-9258, 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm, closed Tuesdays. Find on Facebook.

Legend Of Szechuan, 207 E. 5th Avenue, 541-246-8691. 11:30am to 8 pm daily, Yelp.com/biz/legend-of-Szechuan-Eugene.

Mama Mayra’s, Mexican food, 764 Blair Blvd., 541-606-1823, 8:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Mckenzie Station Pub & Espresso(takeout), 56393 McKenzie Hwy, McKenzie Bridge, 541-822-6006.

Morning Glory Cafe, vegetarian comfort food, 541-687-0709, MorningGloryEugene.squarespace.com.

Newman’s Fish Market, fish and chips, 1545 Willamette Street, 541-344-2371, weekdays 11 am to 7 pm, Saturday 11 am to 6:30 pm and takeout window, 1545 Willamette Street, 8:30 am to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, closed on Sunday, NewmansFish.com,NewmansFish.SquareSpace.com.

Noisette Pastry Kitchen, coffee shop and cafe, 541-654-5257, 8 am to 6 pm, NoisettePK.com.

Pandita, 398 E. 11th Avenue, 541-654-5112, 11:30 am to 8 pm, PanditaRestaurant.com.

Pegasus Pizza, 541-344-4471, 541-344-9931 or 541-344-0844, noon to 8 pm daily, PegasusPizza.net.

Plank Town Brewing, 346 Main Street, Springfield, brew pub, 541-746-1890, 11 am to 9 pm, PlankTownBrewing.com.

Sizzle Pie, buy one get one free pizza, 910 Willamette Street, 541-683-7437, 11 am to midnight daily, SizzlePie.com

Taqueria Mi Pueblo, 1532 Maxwell Road, 541-514-5196, 10:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Takoda’s Restaurant, (takeout) 91806 Mill Creek Road, Blue River, 541-822-1153.

Ta Ra Rin Thai Cuisine (takeout), 1200 Oak Street, 541-343-1230, 11 am to 3 pm & 4:30 to 10 pm Monday through Friday, noon to 10 pm Saturday & Sunday, TararinThai.com.

Tasty Thai Campus (takeout & delivery), 1308 Hilyard St, 11 am to 9:30 pm Monday through Friday, 9:30 am to 9:30 pm Saturday and Sunday. TastyThaiCampus.com.

Tradewinds Cafe & Catering Company (takeout & delivery), 3443 Hilyard Street, noon to 8 pm daily.ToastTab.com.

The Washburne Cafe, coffee shop and cafe, 541-746-7999, 8 am to 3 pm Tuesday through Sunday, find them on Facebook,

Track Town Pizza, 1809 Franklin Blvd. Order at 541-284-8484,TrackTownCampus.com.

Twin Dragon Restaurant, 919 River Road, 541-688-5481. 4 to 9 pm Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 9:30pm on Friday and noon to 9:30 pm on Saturday. Closed on Sunday, Twin-Dragon-Restaurant.com

Sabai, Thai food, 541-654-5424 or 541-683-6096, weekdays 11 am to 7 pm; Saturday 12 pm to 7 pm; Sunday 4 pm to 7 pm, SabaiCafe.com.

Pastini, Italian food, 541-505-1060, 11:30-8 pm, Pastini.com.

Uki Uki, Donburi, curry, ribs, 901 Pearl Street, 541-687-4609, Wednesday through Sunday, 5 to 10 pm. UkiUkiSushi.com

Ume Grill Onigiri House, Hilyard Street and 24th Ave., 541-517-0493, find on Facebook, 11 am to 8 pm every day

Ume Grill Skewer House, 1733 Pearl Street, 541-517-0493, 11 am to 9 pm every day, find on Facebook.

City of Eugene Parking Services says in addition to focusing on public safety issues only, it is creating a new service for restaurants and business owners for carry-out and delivery orders. Businesses can request one-two parking spots in front of their location as designated as a free parking spot for carry-out customers and/or delivery companies. The service is free for the business and parking free for the customers. To request this new service email parking@eugene-or.gov.

Other businesses delivering goods

Heritage Distilling, local liquor, 110 Madison St, 541-357-4431, noon to 7 pm daily. HeritageDistilling.com.

Run Hub, running equipment, 515 High Street, 541-344-1239, RunHubNW.com, 11 am to 6 pm Monday through Saturday, noon to 5 pm Sunday. Curbside delivery and free shipping.