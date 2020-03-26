COVID Resource Guide

Here’s a brief guide to some local and state resources to help folks out in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Are we missing something? Email editor@eugeneweekly.com and we will update this guide on the web.

Health and Sanitation

Call your health provider if you think you are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.

Lane County Public Health nonemergency call center is open from 8 am to 8 pm; 541-682-1380.

COVID-19 In Oregon information is available by calling 211.

White Bird Crisis Line 24/7 at 541-687-4000.

City of Coburg call center 541-682-7878.

City of Eugene has installed handwashing stations around the city near bus stops, the downtown public library and parks and near homeless service sites such as the Eugene Mission. A map of the sanitizing stations can be found on the city of Eugene’s website Eugene-or.gov and click coronavirus updates.

Willamalane has installed handwashing stations in Springfield. A map of the parks and more information can be found at Willamalane.org/Parks.

City Services

Community Court is moved to the Municipal Court building at 1102 Lincoln St. No service providers will be available for drop-in services. At this time, the court is only seeing individuals for their first appearance. 541-682-5400.

The Eugene Municipal Court is only holding in-custody services. All other court sessions will be set for a new date, 541-682-5400.

The Human Rights and Neighborhood Involvement office will be available by phone appointment only at 541-682-5177.

Eugene Public Library is closed, but will not be charging fines at this time, 541-682-5450.

Eugene Public Works will continue to accept requests through the city website and over the phone at 541-682-4800.

The Springfield Public Library and Springfield Museum are closed until April 28. Patrons to hold their library materials and no fines or fees will be charged at this time, 541-726-3766.

Springfield Public Works is closed to walk-in customers until April 8. Community members are encouraged to file for permits online by emailing dpw@springfield-or.gov over the phone at 541-726-3753.

Schools

Eugene School District 4J has free meals for students and others under 18 from spring break and beyond at various locations throughout the district. Families can go to any school. Info at 4J.Lane.edu.

4J Student Health Center at Churchill High School, 200 N Monroe Street will continue to provide healthcare for 4J students and will only be closed during spring break days (March 23-27), 541-720-5227.

Springfield School District is providing to-go lunches from all school sites from 11 am to 1 pm, 541-747-3331 or Springfield.k12.or.us.

Marcola School District is providing to-go lunches from 11 am to 1 pm for ages 18 and younger. Ages 19 and older can purchase a lunch for a $3 fee, 541-933-2512.

Business

Eugene Chamber of Commerce has resources listed from business to health, EugeneChamber.com.

EWEB’s Customer Care bill assistance credit of $260 for customers who have had job loss, regardless of income, from the pandemic. Call 541-685-7000.

Oregon Community Credit Union has emergency loans for one month’s pay for up to 36 months for zero percent APR (non-members pay 3 percent), with 90 days until first payment. Members can also skip payments without a fee on some OCU loans. Call 800-365-1111 or visit MyOCCU.org.

Selco Community Credit Union has income disruption loans up to $2,500 at 2 percent fixed interest rates at a 18-month term. Selco.org or 800-445-4483.

Washington Federal, Inc. offers small businesses a line of credit up to $200,000 interest free for 90 days to businesses affected by COVID-19. Email Business.Lifeline@wafd.com.

Springfield Utility Board has increased its emergency payment fund for low-income customers. Call 541-746-8451 for more info.

Springfield Chamber of Commerce has put together a business resource hub at Springfield-Chamber.org.

Business Oregon has direct loan programs that can help with quick access to capital and two programs that free up funding from private lenders. Contact Biz.Covid19@oregon.gov for more information.

Pets

VEMANet, Volunteers for the Emergency Management of Animals Network says people can ask for volunteer assistance for their pets and livestock, and others can offer assistance with such things as a temporary home or shelter, or helping with getting food and taking a pet to the vet if needed. VEMANet.org.

Greenhill Humane Society has a food bank for pets. If you need financial support to feed your pet, 541-689-1503.

General Resources

Travel Lane County has a resource page and toolkit at EugeneCascadesCoast.org.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can be donated to Lane County’s warehouse at 3050 N. Delta Hwy, 2 pm to 4 pm Mon. – Fri. To donate PPE to the state visit MyOregon.gov.

Oregon Health Authority has listed resources on its website, GovStatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.