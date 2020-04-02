Corporate Greed Wins Again

Democrats rule the House of Representatives.

Instead of steadfastly creating a bill that prioritizes the three main principles of (1) giving aid to their declared constituency of workers and the middle class of up to $2,000 per person for at least four months, like Canada did; (2) immediate cash infusion to the health care system; and (3) assurance to the millions of small businesses to keep their workers on payroll, they instead opted to cater to their corporate overlords. Yes, the same corporate overlords that control the Republican Party. And they added the fourth and most insidious element of a corporate bailout of industries that are so cash rich that they don’t need no stinkin’ bailout money.

They settled for a measly one-time payment of $1,200 (are you kidding me?) for the peons who are the backbone of this once great nation and agreed to give their corporate masters the keys to the treasury.

I will bet you a dollar to a doughnut that you used to believe that the Democratic Party represents the working people of this country. I will bet you 50 cents on the dollar that you used to believe that Nancy Pelosi represents the 99 percent. I will bet you the Brooklyn Bridge that Chuck Schumer takes as much corporate money as Mitch McConnell.

This is not over. Vote Bernie.

Richard Blackstone

Creswell