Humanity Is In Time Out

Regardless of whether there is a global pandemic or not, the Earth needs protection from the human species. When we “locals” advocate for the places we love, and folks in different places work to protect the places they hold dear, we can create a patchwork of active safekeeping that has the potential to create a movement!

The COVID-19 virus has created for us a “timeout” opportunity to do some very necessary soul-searching. Let’s re-examine the roles we must play as stewards of our planet home and work to create a world worthy of our elders, children and future generations.

Michelle Holman

Deadwood