Semple Stands Up For Women

I’m a retired nurse who lives in Eugene Ward 1.

My experience with Councilor Emily Semple goes back more than 30 years to when I was pregnant with my daughter. I wanted to have a midwife attend the birth, but at the time there were some powerful local interests who were trying to keep midwives from practicing independently. I remember that Semple was a leader in the fight for women to make their own decisions about having a midwife’s care before and during their baby’s birth.

In all those years since, I’ve admired how Semple has always stood up for those who weren’t among the well-off or powerful. That’s the kind of person I want representing me on City Council.

Mary Beth Bonte

Eugene