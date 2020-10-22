Iboa Misstates Endorsements

As a former community newspaper editor, I know endorsements can influence voters who must choose between two strong candidates in a hotly contested local election. It’s unfortunate that after the May primary The Register-Guard dissolved its editorial board and ended a 90-year practice of endorsing local political candidates.

So it was surprising to read Lane County Commissioner candidate Joel Iboa’s inaccurate claim — in a recent mailer and in the Oregon Voter’s Guide — that he’s endorsed by both the RG and Eugene Weekly.

Six months ago in a four-person race Iboa got the nod of the now-defunct RG editorial board, while EW was undecided and said voters would be well served by either Iboa or Laurie Trieger. Neither won a majority, forcing the two-candidate runoff.

However, in this election only EW is endorsing. And they’ve endorsed Laurie Trieger for District 3.

Donovan Mack

Eugene