EPD Settles Excessive Force Lawsuit with Eugene Weekly Journalist

On Oct. 21, the City of Eugene agreed to settle a federal civil rights case brought by the Civil Liberties Defense Center (CLDC) and Eugene Weekly reporter Henry Houston. The lawsuit was first filed after Eugene Police officers threw an explosive tear gas canister and shot pepper balls at Houston while he was covering a protest on May 31, according to a press release by the CLDC.

During the mediation, Houston requested several remedies for the incident, including a proposal to increase transparency with the Eugene Police Department (EPD) and city regarding protests, discipline for the officers involved in assaulting him, changes in police policy when interacting with journalists and the end of the use of BearCats or other military vehicles during protests.

The city ignored those requests.

Houston settled the case for “a relatively modest sum despite injuries that sent him to the emergency room,” the press release said.

“An opportunity for justice isn’t always available for people of color, protesters, or journalists who have been targeted and injured by overzealous police. So I was privileged in that I was able to file a federal lawsuit against the city of Eugene and the police,” Houston said in the press release. “It’s unfortunate that this settlement did not create the much-needed policy changes that led me to file this suit, and I would have considered less money if the city had offered a change in policing. But I hope that money talks and that this will prevent future unchecked police aggression on journalists and protesters who are exercising their First Amendment rights.”

In reviewing eyewitness statements and video footage of the incident, the CLDC said that the assault on Houston is a part of a larger pattern with EPD officers during that weekend, as they fired various chemical and impact munitions at people “without provocation.” EPD had justified using those munitions because they claimed people were violating the curfew, which the CLDC says is unconstitutional.

“The unconstitutional curfew orders provided cover for a police force apparently eager to assault protestors and to use their military surplus gear to roll around Eugene terrorizing residents,” the CLDC said.

The CLDC added that by refusing to consider Houston’s proposed policy changes, the city showed that it was “committed to business as usual” even if in this case it means police misconduct and civil rights violations.

Houston intends to donate a portion of the settlement to organizations like CAHOOTS and to other reporters facing government intimidation tactics.