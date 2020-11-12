Photo by Rob Sydor

Best Beer

Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on

1. Ninkasi 272 Van Buren St. 541-344-2739. NinkasiBrewing.com.

2. Hop Valley 990 W. 1st Ave., Eugene; 980 Kruse Way. Springfield. 541-485-BEER. HopValleyBrewing.com.

3. Oakshire 207 Madison St. 541-654-5520. OakBrew.com.