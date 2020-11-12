1. Eric Richardson NAACPLaneCounty.org.

2. Isiah Wagoner, IsiahWagoner.com.

3. Clea Ibrahim (Black Unity) Black_Unity on Facebook.

This year, Black Lives Matter protests in Eugene and across the U.S. drew much-deserved attention to the injustices African Americans have long lived under in this country, and that attention is reflected in Best of Eugene this year with people like live streamer Tre Stewart winning several categories as well as Clea Ibrahim of Black Unity and Isiah Wagoner pulling in top votes for best civil rights leader. Eugene-Springfield NAACP Executive Director Eric Richardson’s win in this category reflects not only his longtime local work on racial injustice, environmental justice and more, but is also a reflection of the work that the NAACP has been doing in this country for more than a century.