Best Drag Queen 

2. Karress Ann Slaughter (Cornel Hardiman) Facebook.com/GlamazonsEugene.

3. Trai La Trash Facebook.com/MsTraiLaTrash.

“When you see a Slutashia show, you are going to see a live performance,” says Slutashia, aka Sam Thrower. Slutashia is a drag queen, rapper and singer-songwriter, and while she hasn’t performed live since before the pandemic, Slutashia says she’s been spending time writing new music, and you can see her perform on her YouTube channel (Youtube.com/Slutashia). The videos she posts show off her hip hop and vocal skills as well as her vibrant, over-the-top outfits, and luscious hair and makeup. She’s been a drag queen since 2015, she says.

Karress Ann Slaughter, a perennial favorite local performer and Best of Eugene top finisher, sashays into second this year, with Trai La Trash rounding out the top three.

Drag shows feature humor, often salacious, fabulous makeup and costuming, as well as dancing and lip-synching, or in Slutashia’s case, rap and singing. Eugene-Springfield is home to a vibrant and diverse drag scene that has been quieted but not quelled by COVID-19.

Pre-pandemic Slutashia performed at Spectrum and Cowfish, and says, “I miss the audience,” and the feeling of making the crowd feel the music and the vibe. “I’m looking forward to live performance.”