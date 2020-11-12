Best French Fries

1. Cornucopia 295 W 17th Ave. 541-485-2300; 207 E. 5th Ave. Ste. 109; 541-485-2676; 521 Main St., Springfield, 541-485-2879. CornucopiaEugene.com.

2. McMenamin’s (all of them) 1243 High St. 541-345-4905; 22 Club Rd. 541-343-5622; 1485 E. 19th Ave. 342-4025. McMenamins.com.

3. Little Big Burger 1404 Orchard St. 541-357-4771. LittleBigBurger.com.

On election night, I decided to treat myself to a Corny Reuben and French fries. It was a risk because there are some locations in Eugene that some people avoid after the 2016 election. But after reviewing some of the finest French fries in Eugene-Springfield last year, I thought I’d settle my nerves with some fries from Cornucopia because Eugene Weekly readers say it’s the best. I don’t say this often, but the readers are right. Cornucopia’s fries have body and character — they’re so good that I didn’t need a heavy pool of hot sauce and mustard. As election night went on, I felt OK as the swing states showed Trump in the lead. It’s too bad I didn’t have a basket of these fries back in 2016.