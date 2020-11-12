Shelby Dines. Photo by Todd Cooper.

Best Server

Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on

1. Shelby Dines Morning Glory Cafe, 450 Willamette St. 541-687-0709. MorningGloryEugene.com.

2. Ava Albrecht Cornucopia, 295 W. 17th Ave. 541-485-2300; 207 E. 5th Ave. Ste. 109, 541-485-2676; 521 Main St., Springfield, 541-485-2879. CornucopiaEugene.com.

3. Leia Allmon Uki Uki, 901 Pearl St. 541-687-4609. UkiUkiSushi.com.