The University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History has been hosting its Little Wonders Program for 10-plus years. Due to COVID-19, however, the program has shifted to an online version. On the third Friday of each month, “preschoolers and their adults” can join online for a new Little Wonders program, featuring stories, hands-on activities and more that they can do together at home. “The program is designed for youth ages 3-5, but can easily be modified for older children,” says Robyn Anderson, the program’s education coordinator. While new videos and activities are posted each month, they stay active on the website for several months. The museum added activity kits ($5 each or two free kits a month for members) this summer to help people gather materials, though the pickup is on hold until Gov. Kate Brown’s freeze order lifts. “Most supplies are simple items found around your home or at a local grocery store, like Q-tips, toothpicks, as well as craft supplies like paint, construction paper or chalk,” Anderson says. The videos are roughly five minutes long.

