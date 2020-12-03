Civic Alliance adult soccer drop-in games

In 2015 Eugene’s historic wooden baseball venue, Civic Stadium, burned to the ground, and with it a piece of history. But by July 1 of this year the new facility was mostly complete and reopened to the public as Civic Park. “We technically opened July 1 as we were fully functioning on that date, but we still have some finishing touches to be completed,” Events Director AJ Gaulton says. “We have four indoor courts set up for volleyball, basketball and pickleball.” The outdoor soccer field is a FIFA-sized turf field, 110-120 yards long and 70-80 yards wide, and it can be used for a variety of sports. For the next five weeks Civic Alliance has outdoor adult soccer drop-in games available to the public, with a maximum of 50 people. “We want to provide access to this brand new facility to our community,” Gaulton says. Participants will need to fill out and sign a waiver and take part in health screening prior to entry, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks must be worn at all times and Civic follows Oregon Health Authority guidelines for sport and gathering size.

The sessions are 6:30-8:20 pm Tuesdays and 9-11 am Saturdays, starting Dec. 1. Cost is $3 per session. Civic Park is at 2077 Willamette Street. EugeneCivicAlliance.org.