Illustrated Inspiration

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy. HarperOne, $22.99.

Although this was published in 2019, we want to include it because it is exactly what we need in such dark times. You can read it in a couple of hours, enjoy the raggedy but perfect illustrations and smile — and then read it all over again. Instead of saying, “The end,” the boy, the mole, the fox and the horse say, “Look how far we’ve come!” Their final message is, “Sometimes all you hear about is the hate, but there is more love in this world than you could possibly imagine.” This little volume is a fine gift for family and friends. — Anita Johnson