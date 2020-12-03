Teen Fiction

By the Book: A Novel of Prose and Cons by Amanda Sellet. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $ 17.99.

I was a geek as a child and a bookworm. Some things you just don’t outgrow. If you too were a geeky book reader, you will love Mary Porter-Malcolm the 19th-century literature-obsessed teen who creates the “Scoundrel Survival Guide” to save herself and her new high school friends from cads and heartbreakers. By the Book is as much a YA novel of friendship as it is of teen romance and like any good teen literature is as fun to read for adults as it is for the generation it’s aimed at. — Camilla Mortensen