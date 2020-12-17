Learn The Three ‘Rs,’ 4J

We live in south Eugene. Bicycling by the former Edison Elementary School this afternoon we were shocked to see that apparently no effort was undertaken to salvage lumber, bricks and other construction materials. We were under the impression that the general philosophy in our city was to reuse and recycle as much as possible. The site is now a rather sad spectacle. Several people passing by while we took photos shook their heads looking equally appalled by the shameful waste.

We suppose we are still living as though there is no tomorrow and we have infinite resources to waste. As citizens who pay our share of taxes, we find this wasteful process frankly disgusting.

Joann Carrabbio and Marco Elliott

Eugene