I applaud your endorsement of reading as opposed to binge-watching television, but there was one critical element missing from your otherwise excellent book review article (“Winter Reading,” EW 12/3). You should have included a plug for our perennially struggling local bookstores. With library services curtailed, what funds readers have for book purchases should be spent in our own community rather than transmitted elsewhere to support Amazon, et al.

Tsk tsk, EW.

Tom Arnold

Eugene

Editor’s note: You can find our “Winter Reading” story on recommendations from local bookstores online.