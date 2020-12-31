Remember Positivity

As I drove through downtown Eugene just before 8 am last week, I noticed a shiny car leaving a homeless encampment. A man walking away from the car was carrying a tray of what looked to be four hot beverages (coffee, cocoa, tea, etc) and a bag of pastries. Then, as I crossed onto Ferry Street Bridge, I noticed two people who were wearing masks and were holding “You are loved” signs while waving enthusiastically as cars passed by.

I find that it can be challenging to see positivity these days. If you’re feeling the same way, I wanted to send these back-to-back examples of hope and kindness, as a reminder of the strength and goodness that truly exists in our community.

Katherine Wright

Springfield