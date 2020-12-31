Youthful Dreams Bring Hope

Thank you for sharing that amazing collection of writings from the wee ones in this town (“I Dream of Eugene,” 12/24). I was particularly impressed with the poem of Mina Sieradski, with its spot-on metaphors and vivid imagery. Sometimes we forget just how perceptive young folks can be, and this realization can remind us to recalibrate our personal goals for the sustainability of the human race and future generations. I can imagine that being young now could be a very challenging ordeal, with the obvious degradation of the environment and the de-evolution of our political discourse. But all hope is not lost, we are smart, caring and can be good stewards of the earth as we come to understand our deep interdependence.

Scott Zarnegar

Mabel, Oregon