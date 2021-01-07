Goodbye, Loser

Let’s look at King Trump’s legacy: the pandemic he walked away from, calling it a hoax, massive unemployment, people in line for food, businesses closing, dead people. And that is the way you Make America Great Again! He seems to be the only person that had COVID-19 for four days and is healthy again. Really! I call it a hoax and his way of diverting attention away from the first horrible debate.

I’m guessing that the 74 million people voting for him are working and eating and have no one that they know of with the virus and have either recovered or died. And, of course, the election whereby he became a loser. Instead of showing some class and being an upstanding person, he needs to be down and dirty and fight it until the end, and he will still lose. Good riddance!

Marlene Pearson

Eugene