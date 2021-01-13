Oregon Legislative Session on Hold Due to Security

Before President Donald Trump incited rally-goers of “Save Our America” to storm the U.S. Capitol, right-wingers tried to take the Oregon Capitol to protest Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 social distancing measures on Dec. 21.

Surveillance footage obtained by OPB showed state Rep. Mike Nearman open the door for the protesters. That resulted in Salem lawmakers such as House Speaker Tina Kotek call for Nearman’s resignation.

Now State Rep. Marty Wilde tells Eugene Weekly that the Legislature has canceled the first two days of the session — Tuesday, Jan. 19, and Wednesday, Jan. 20 — because of security concerns related to Inauguration Day protests. The New York Times and other news outlets have reported that all 50 state capitols are on high alert.

Salem is also preparing for unrest by activating the National Guard. On Jan. 13, the Oregon State Police Superintendent Terri Davie said in a statement that she had requested the Oregon National Guard to assist with potential upcoming civil unrest. The governor approved the request.

“The Oregon State Police will continue to take a neutral role in ensuring Oregonians exercise their First Amendment rights,” Oregon State Police Superintendent Davie said in a statement. “For the past seven months, your Troopers have responded throughout Oregon to various protests, unlawful assemblies and riots. Our goals have always been to protect people, protect people’s rights and to protect property. The recent events at our Nation’s Capitol building and at our own statehouse illustrate the need for law enforcement to be prepared and appropriately staffed for any large gatherings.”

Salem has experienced two recent right-wing protests at the Oregon Capitol recently . On Jan. 6, right-wing protesters organized a “Stop the Steal” rally. Journalists covering the event on Twitter reported that right-wingers in Salem were live-streaming the “Save Our America” rally and the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump supporters and Proud boys are watching videos of the D.C. on a projector pic.twitter.com/vYrrVS1F1x — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) January 6, 2021

During the clash, right-wing protesters shot paintballs at counter-protesters.

Proud boys first fight left wing counter protestors in front of the Capitol pic.twitter.com/XMgZjAFiLx — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) January 6, 2021

And on Dec. 21, right-wing protesters broke into the Oregon Capitol to protest the governor’s social distancing restrictions. During the protest, right-wingers kicked in a door to the Oregon Capitol and clashed with police.

Anti-lockdown protestors break door of Capitol building pic.twitter.com/UW06w6T127 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) December 21, 2020

Right-wing protesters also held a rally outside of the Capitol on New Year’s Day to demand the state allow businesses open.

Anti-lockdown protest in Salem, Oregon pic.twitter.com/oMaxqibKqk — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) January 1, 2021

The Oregon Legislature’s elected members were sworn in on Jan. 11.