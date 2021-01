I have seen enough photos, heard enough words and tweets over the last for years of the chief insurrectionist who resides in the White House. I know what he looks like by now. Since social media has banned him, I suggest the media ban any more photos of him. That would be another dagger to a narcissist. Of course, this is dreaming. When I see a photo of T—-, all I see is a bloated carp at the bottom of a bottom rotting into pond scum.

PJ Allen

Springfield