Save The Restaurants

Still a temporary freeze on eat-in restaurants? How much longer will we have this restriction? As we roll over into 2021, we are on our fifth extension of the temporary freeze. How many more extensions will there be?

Not only does this affect social aspects of the community, but the thousands of workers in the food service industry. Almost all restaurants in the industry have either laid off employees or greatly reduced their hours. Restaurants restricted to only curbside pick up, do not need wait staff or bussing staff. Some restaurants are closed until further notice. This forces restaurant employees affected by the freeze to look for new work that is scarce during these trying times.

By lifting the temporary freeze, we will be able to get the dining industry employees back to work. Former restrictions would still be in place including social distancing and limiting the number of guests allowed in the restaurant at one time. More precautions can be taken if necessary. An example would be allowing small parties of five or fewer into the restaurant. Temperature checks could also be an easy way of screening guests.

Lifting the restrictions will also help further prevent small local restaurants like La Perla Pizzeria from closing in addition to keeping neighbors and friends with jobs.

Jacob Rhodes

Eugene