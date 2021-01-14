Time To Practice Forgiveness

We are in full support of justice taking its course in this country regarding the decisions of those in power who have acted outside the law. But we must remember that in our hearts it is important to practice forgiveness. This forgiveness recognizes the universality of human error in the past, and that we have all made mistakes, have all failed to understand, and have all been guilty of lack of love and of tolerance. This forgiveness is not based on a spirit of magnanimity or a sense of expediency or superiority.

In order to truly move forward into a world of cooperation based upon goodwill and right human relations, we need to break free from long standing hatreds, relinquishing the memory of old mistakes in policy, judgment and method and, finally, ignore the habitual barriers and our too often separative instincts.

A better world cannot come about if we harbor animosity towards others. Likewise, we must become more positively receptive toward our fellow global citizens and take joy in celebrating the diverse world views, ideas and behaviors of all people.

Christopher and Deb Michaels

Eugene