Homelessness is a crisis in Lane County and across the nation (Letters, 1/21). Local initiatives are helpful, especially when combined with national ones. There are bills in Congress to build more affordable housing, raise the minimum wage and provide a refundable renter’s tax credit. By writing and calling our members of Congress, asking them to pass these and other housing initiatives, we can help bring an end to homelessness.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington