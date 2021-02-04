It’s Not Me, It’s You: Stories from the Dark Side of Dating 2021 — an annual fundraiser for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon — will be online this year. Jimmy Radosta, communications and marketing director with PPAO, helped produce the online event this year. Involved since 2010, Radosta has fond recollections of the event: “There’s just real power in having a good laugh at bad memories. We’ve all been on bad dates. Everybody’s got a story to share about a bad date that they went on.” It’s Not Me, It’s You features eight Oregon comedians, writers and storytellers to do just that, poke fun at awkward, potentially tragic and strange events that occur while on a date. Also, Radosta says, it’s to “poke fun at some of the toxic positivity around Valentine’s Day, and all the silly Hallmark stereotypes that go with it.” Kisha Jarrett, Moth GrandSLAM winner, hosts.

It’s Not Me, It’s You: Stories from the Dark Side of Dating is 6 pm Wed. Feb. 10. Streaming instructions will be shared with ticket-holders.Tickets are $25 at tinyurl.com/LoveStinks21.