Like Rain On Your Wedding Day

Ironic isn’t it?

Former President Donald Trump “could have” achieved greatness.

Truth, Justice and the American Way was an empty promise — he delivered in full.

The prestige of “having been” a president would have made Trump a GOP King Maker, but he never “woke up” (not even one day) a better person.

 “So called” MAGA friends won’t even pick up the phone, it’s the wall he built; now he can live behind it.

A “diminished” America is recovering from the long shadow of a “lifelong” loser.

Glenn Jones

Eugene