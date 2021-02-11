The Governor’s COVID Wind

Regarding Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccine decision to continually defer critical distribution to and thereby frankly sacrifice elderly — after she got hers, of course — and despite her own stats that 90-plus percent of the ongoing COVID-19 deaths are in the elderly, ie. 65 or more years old, in many cases the same ages of the parents of those she keep giving preferential treatment to, she needs to hear and hear again and be called to answer the still timely and wise lament of Bob Dylan in his classic, “Blowing in the Wind”:

Yes, and how many deaths will it take ’til she knows

That too many people have died?

The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind…

Yes, indeed, the number of deaths of those being sacrificed by her totally unvetted agendas will be borne by those so greater at risk bumped by those so much less — my own parents included.

Robert D. Lowry

Eugene