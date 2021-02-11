Workers Should Get Shots First

If vaccines were distributed according to common sense instead of identity politics, farmers, field hands, food producers, garbage haulers and the people who work in and manage electricity, natural gas, fuels, water, sewage and garbage disposal systems would be at the top of the list — regardless of race, color or creed. They are the most important people in our society along with truck drivers, road, grocery, medical workers and teachers.

Everyone else currently in the workforce should have second tier priority while the elderly, retired, and non-productive wait their turn. Elvis impersonators, motivational speakers, athletes and other entertainers should be last.

Greg Williams

Noti