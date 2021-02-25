The Real Election Theft

RE: “Bush Whacker,” Letters 2/11: Thanks to Kevin Russell for suggesting that we Google the Columbus Free Press and Michael Connell for more information on “stolen elections.” I took his advice, and now I have a better idea of just how far some people will go to make sure they have the election results that they want, even if those results go against what the majority of Americans want.

I’ve been following politics for 62 years now, and when I see that Carl Rove and Dick Cheney were involved in this, I’m inclined to think this story has merit. If you’re interested in creating a system that works better for all of us, it’s helpful to first understand what didn’t work so well for all of us.

Joyce M. Gallagher

Eugene