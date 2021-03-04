No More Trump, Ever

I taught music overseas in many other countries and I have a myriad of international friends. It is a rare week that I don’t hear from someone overseas. To a person, they are horrified at the U.S. selecting The Donald for leadership.

“He is a horrible person, Linda!”

Yes, he is. And inciting the riot in Washington, D.C., is the last straw.

“How could you choose him as a leader?”

For sure, I did not choose him.

Let your senators and congressmen know: Do everything you can to dump Trump.

Disqualify him for any office in our government ever again!

Linda Dorsey

Eugene